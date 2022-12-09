8 of 11

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally against the government's labor policy near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea's capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. The cards read "Stop the worsening of labor laws." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)