2 of 26

People play football at Tundikhel as Dharahara tower is seen in the background in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. But soccer is not only about watching the world's greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people's game.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)