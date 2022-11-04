4 of 4

A man checks on an elephant that was killed by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers after it killed a woman as it was looking for water and food amid the drought in Loolkuniyani, Samburu County in Kenya on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2022. Hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)