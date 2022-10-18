1 of 2

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Earlier this year, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on the charges of fraud and contempt of court. This is his second appeal of the conviction, he lost the first one in May this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)