LONDON (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland.

Irish police said Saturday four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues, said the police force, An Garda Siochana.

Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation.

The explosion leveled the gas station building, which holds the main shop and post office for the village, and damaged nearby buildings.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life,” he said.

