2 of 2

FILE - A board bearing an image of Robert Hadden is displayed before a news conference with of Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Sept. 9, 2020, in New York. Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused Hadden, a former gynecologist, of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)