1 of 2

FILE - Rail workers are seen next to derailed cars at the site of a train accident in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, on July 25, 2013. A trial has begun in Spain on Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022 for the 2013 train accident that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 others. Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train driver and for a former security director at the rail infrastructure company, ADIF after the long-distance train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall while traveling over the speed limit. (AP Photo/Lalo Villar, File)