Relatives and friends react as they attend a farewell to teacher Natalya Vedernikova, one of victims of the shooting at school No. 88, in Izhevsk, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The shooting in Monday took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region, and was one of the deadliest school shootings in Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)