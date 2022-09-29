MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday and was forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making a projected landfall early next week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kmh). It forecast that Orlene would become a hurricane Friday night.
The storm was centered about 290 miles (465 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo. While still days away, landfall was expected to be in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.