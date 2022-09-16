4 of 4

Items in the street at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)