Air France planes sit on the tarmac at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues. French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be "severely disrupted" with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)