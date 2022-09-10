3 of 3

FILE - Li Kwai-wah, left, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department speaks in front of a screen showing evidence of three children's books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village, before a press conference in Hong Kong on July 22, 2021. A Hong Kong court sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 for their role in the publication of children’s books rules as seditious. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)