David Lawless and his son Toby Lawless work with shire horses Cosmo and Boy to harvest the wildflower meadow at King's College Cambridge, England, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The heavy horses help to cut the meadow before turning and carting the hay on a traditional wain, with the bales being used to propagate more wildflower meadows across the city of Cambridge, and the hay offered to local farmers as winter feed for livestock.