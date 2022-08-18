2 of 3

FILE - A man buys bread in the Ulus district of the capital Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Turkey’s central bank has lowered its key interest rate despite inflation surging to nearly 80% and making it difficult for people to buy what they need. Following a monetary policy committee meeting Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the bank said it decided to reduce the policy rate from 14% to 13%. The decision is in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opposition to high borrowing costs. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)