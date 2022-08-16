3 of 12

Ancient statues are seen as stargazers gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Hundreds spent the night at the UNESCO World Heritage Site for the annual meteor show that stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle. Perched at an altitude of 2,150 meters (over 7,000 feet), the statues are part of a temple and tomb complex that King Antiochus I, of the ancient Commagene kingdom, built as a monument to himself. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)