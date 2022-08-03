2 of 2

Cargo ship Razoni, arrives to the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Meanwhile, the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul and its final destination, Lebanon, putting to the test an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)