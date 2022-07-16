4 of 4

Firefighting vehicles are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Greek authorities said an Antonov plane, which was headed from Serbia to Jordan, crashed near the city of Kavala on Saturday, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was a passenger or cargo flight, or how many people were on the plane. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)