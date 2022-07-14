5 of 14

A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”--a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)