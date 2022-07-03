6 of 8

In this photo provided by the Baluchistan Rescue Department, rescue workers and volunteers remove bodies they were recovered from the wreck of a passenger bus that slid off mountain road and fell into a deep ravine, in Zhob, Baluchistan province, in southwest Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. An official said the passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell 200 feet (61 meters) into a ravine in heavy rain killing at least 18 people and injuring some 12 others. (Baluchistan Rescue Department via AP)