People attend Serhiy Lipko's stand-up comedy show in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The war in Ukraine isn't remotely funny, but Ukrainians are learning to laugh about the awfulness of it all. Not necessarily because they want to, but because they have to stay sane in the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and is turning Ukraine, millions of lives, and the world order inside out. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)