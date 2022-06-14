3 of 3

FILE - Steam and smoke rise from power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, Jan. 15, 2022. U.N. Secretary-Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday, June 14, of a “dangerous disconnect” between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it. Guterres said the war in Ukraine risked worsening the crisis, because major economies were “doubling down on fossil fuels” that are to blame for much of the emissions stoking global warming. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)