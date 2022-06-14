1 of 18

A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition prepares herself backstage before performing at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition. The event, which concluded Saturday at the Russian capital's Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)