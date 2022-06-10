1 of 14

A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío in the village of El Rocío in Almonte, Spain, on Saturday June 4, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)