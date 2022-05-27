11 of 15

Hail falls during a thunder and lighting storm as a police officer stands guard outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shadowed by career-threatening scandal for months — but so far he has escaped unscathed. This week he faces one more threat to his political future: a comprehensive report into coronavirus lockdown-breaching parties in government offices that is expected to be published within days. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)