Oksana Balandina, 23, is carried by her husband Viktor at a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Oksana lost both legs and 4 fingers on her left arm when a shell sticking in the ground near her house exploded on March 27. "There was explosion. Just after that I felt my legs like falling into emptiness. I was trying to look around and saw that there were no legs anymore - only bones, flesh and blood". (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)