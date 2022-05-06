8 of 15

A view of a former front-line from a ruined house from 1992-1995 war is seen in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, April 4, 2022. Sarajevo is paying a subdued tribute to the resilience of its citizens who survived the longest military siege in modern history, and commemorating thousands of others who did not. Many of the survivors said they found the 30th anniversary of the start of the siege of the Bosnian capital particularly hard because they are marking it against the backdrop of what they describe as similar suffering being inflicted on civilians in Ukraine by Russia's occupying army. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)