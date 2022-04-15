6 of 14

A severely malnourished baby receives treatment at a UNICEF-supported stabilization center at Gode Hospital in the Shabelle Zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Agricultural workers in the east and Horn of Africa are preparing for their most severe drought in forty years, as authorities warn that higher temperatures and less than normal rainfall were recorded by weather agencies in March and April this year. (Zerihun Sewunet/UNICEF via AP)