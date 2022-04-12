4 of 16

Writing covers a wall and a door in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. They wrote the names of people who died during the Russian occupation of their village. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)