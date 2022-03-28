9 of 14

Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, kisses her son from inside a damaged bus as she is leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village in the Mykolaiv district that have been attacked by the Russian army. She and a grandson are going to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family, her son, daughter in law and a grandson will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)