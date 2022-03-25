10 of 14

Stella Moris reacts as she speaks to the media and supporters after cutting a wedding cake after marrying her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)