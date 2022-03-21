10 of 15

Vasyl Nevolov, an internally displaced Ukrainian from Kyiv, rests inside a theatre in the city of Drohobych, western Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. The theatre has become a meeting point, where artists, including those displaced from other parts of Ukraine, have turned their talents to making food for soldiers and others as part of a massive volunteer war effort across the country. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)