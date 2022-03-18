3 of 6

Greek farmers smoke cigarettes are seen on a tractor during a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022. Greek farmers are protesting higher production costs, pressing the center-right government to reduce electricity bills and fuel tax and increase subsidies for animal farms. They gathered outside the ministry of agriculture and were planning to march from there to parliament in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)