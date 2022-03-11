Russian forces appeared to expand their offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking new areas in the country's west, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the recruitment of “volunteers” from Syria and elsewhere to join the fight.

The U.S. and its allies downgraded Russian's trade status — the latest in efforts to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine as others seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said 100,000 people were evacuated over the past two days during cease-fires in north and central Ukraine.

More evacuations were expected, though repeated attempts to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south have failed under continued Russian shelling.

Here are some key things to know about the war:

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND IN UKRAINE?

Russia appeared to be pushing its offensive westward Friday with authorities in Ukraine saying airstrikes hit near airports in the western cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main targets elsewhere in Ukraine.

Russia said it used high-precision long-range weapons to put military airfields in the two cities “out of action." Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said four servicemen were killed and another six were wounded.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said Friday that an offensive, led by fighters from the separatist-held Donetsk region, are further squeezing the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said some 1,300 civilians have been killed in Mariupol throughout the siege, but it was not possible to independently verify the figure.

Satellite images show a huge Russian convoy that had been mired outside Kyiv has fanned out into towns and forests, but it wasn't immediately clear if that posed an immediate threat to the capital city.

Three more Russian airstrikes hit the industrial city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least one person, according to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

WHAT HAS THE AP DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED?

Temperatures hover around freezing in the southern port city of Mariupol. The city of 430,000 has been without food supplies, running water and electricity for 10 days.

More shelling and airstrikes pummeled Mariupol on Friday. Residents have little idea of the military situation, but know it’s not safe to go outside. Looking over the city, two nine-story apartment blocks could be seen on fire after shelling.

So far, however, the devastation pales in comparison to what Chechnya and Syria saw during Russian interventions there.

On the outskirts of Kyiv, AP reporters witnessed a teenage girl recovering at a hospital after her family was ambushed as they tried to flee.

In Baryshivka, a village east of Kyiv, people were surveying damage and boarding up windows after a Russian bombing reduced a restaurant and a cinema to hanging metal, dust, glass and other debris. Ivan Merzyk, a 62-year-old resident, said: “Putin created this mess, thinking he will be in charge here. Ukrainians are a free nation. We are not going away from here and we don’t want to see any Russian here."

WHO ARE ‘VOLUNTEER’ FIGHTERS FOR RUSSIA AND UKRAINE?

Putin on Friday approved bringing “volunteer” fighters from Syria and other countries to join Russia’s offensive. Russia's defense minister said there had been “more than 16,000 applications” from the Middle East, many of them from people who he said fought alongside Russia against the Islamic State group.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the recruits include fighters from Syria, where Russia intervened in the civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government says about 20,000 foreigners have joined the so-called International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine to fight the Russians.

The pro-Ukrainian fighters are given weapons when they arrive. Among them are about 100 of the several thousand Americans who asked to join the fight. The U.K. has warned veterans not to travel to Ukraine to fight there, saying those who do will be court-martialed.

ARE PEOPLE BEING SAFELY EVACUATED FROM UKRAINE?

Ukrainian authorities said there are plans for several evacuation and humanitarian aid delivery routes. The top priority remains freeing people from the city of Mariupol and getting aid to its desperate population.

Buses were being sent Friday to multiple Kyiv suburbs to bring people to the capital, where authorities say half of the metropolitan area's population, or around 2 million, has already fled.

There are also efforts to create new humanitarian corridors around the cities of Kherson in the south, Chernihiv in the north and Kharkiv in the east. Russian forces are blockading Kharkiv and pushing their offensive in the south around three cities and towns, including the hometown of Ukraine’s president, Kryvyi Rih.

WHAT ABOUT RUSSIA’S CLAIMS THAT BIOWEAPONS ARE BEING DEVELOPED IN UKRAINE?

Russia requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss its baseless claims that the U.S. was conducting “biological activities” in Ukraine — an allegation that has been denied by both Washington and Kyiv.

At Friday's meeting, the United States accused Russia of “lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a potential false-flag operation — a scenario that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned last month could happen as Putin seeks to justify his violent attack on Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Friday that the U.S. believes Russia could use chemical or biological agents.

The Pentagon said Friday it supports labs in Ukraine that are devoted to identifying and responding to biological threats. The labs are owned and operated by Ukraine and aim to reduce the likelihood natural or manmade outbreaks. The work of the labs is not secret, and experts say they are not being used for bioweapons.

China, meanwhile, is amplifying the unsubstantiated and inflammatory claims.

WHAT'S THE VIEW FROM INSIDE RUSSIA?

Moscow is making more moves to restrict access to foreign social media platforms. On Friday, Russian's communications and media regulator said it's blocking access to Instagram because it’s being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers.

That comes after Facebook owner, Meta Platforms, which also owns Instagram, said it had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders’.” Meta's statement stressed it would not allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.

Russia has already blocked access to Facebook and limited access to Twitter, but Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship.

Meanwhile, YouTube started blocking global access to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, and it said it is removing content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that violates its policy about minimizing or trivializing "well-documented violent events.”

Meta has barred Russian state media from Instagram and Facebook.

ARE MORE SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA HAPPENING?

U.S. President Joe Biden announced an agreement Friday with other nations to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status, which would allow for higher tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports.

The U.S. also banned imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

Western nations have been largely united in punishing Russia economically. Other sanctions have already caused the value of the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices in Russia to rise.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the European Union will continue applying pressure to Moscow and consider all options for more sanctions if Putin intensifies bombing and lays siege to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee made an urgent appeal to overturn a ban on its athletes competing at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Finland this month. The full merits of the case could be decided over the next week. The appeal joins Russian soccer in attempts to push back against the country’s sporting isolation after the invasion of Ukraine.

