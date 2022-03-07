7 of 20

Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to evacuate civilians from the port of Mariupol. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine on Monday but nothing has happened so far. Two previous cease-fire attempts failed. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)