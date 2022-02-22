7 of 10

Workers and heavy machineries are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)