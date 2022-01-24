1 of 14

A Pharmacist fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine at the Antwerp Expo vaccine center in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Belgium's health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 that she and her various regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council. I(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)