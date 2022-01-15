9 of 13

Free bouquet of tulips were thrown to people on bridges in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the country cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)