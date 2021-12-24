3 of 14

A nurse administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, as private nurse Chara holds her, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)