UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who led talks that resulted in the October 2020 cease-fire deal in Libya, to be his special adviser first and foremost to support the holding of presidential elections scheduled later this month.

Her appointment, announced Monday, by U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric follows his Nov. 23 announcement that the U.N. special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, was resigning after 10 months on the job. Dujarric didn’t give a reason but said Geneva-based Kubis didn’t have a falling out with Guterres.

Williams served as the acting U.N. envoy in Libya until earlier this year and Dujarric said she will return to Tripoli as special adviser “and will start in the coming days.”

He said she will head the U.N. political mission and also pursue implementation of the intra-Libyan dialogue on political, security and economic issues.

