Border Communities Against Brexit stage a protest at Carrickcarnon, Ireland, Saturday, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Five demonstrations were held in various locations on the border Saturday oppose a threat by the British Government to trigger Article 16. Another week of Brexit negotiations still left the European Union awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with the country's departure from the bloc. Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade in Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)