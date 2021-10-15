MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said that the Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer closely approached the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee to force it out of the area Friday near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills.

It said that the Russian ship approached the U.S. warship after it had ignored repeated warnings to leave the area in the Peter the Great Gulf. After “making an attempt to cross the Russian sea border,” the U.S. warship changed course and sped out of the area at a moment when the two ships were just 60 meters (66 yards) away from each other, the ministry said.

