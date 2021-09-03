8 of 13

Police remove one of several protesters who had blocked the entrance of the country's constitutional court in an act of civil disobedience in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday Aug. 30, 2021. The protest took place on the eve of an expected court ruling critical to the country's future relationship with the rest of the European Union. Judges of the Constitutional Tribunal are scheduled to convene on Tuesday to decide what has primacy — the central European nation's own constitution or the law of the 27-member bloc. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)