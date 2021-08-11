4 of 8

People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)