6 of 10

People stage a protest against the "green pass" in Milan, Italy, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Italy's government approved a decree ordering the use of the so-called "green" passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. The passes will be needed to dine at tables inside restaurants or cafes, to attend sports events, town fairs and conferences, and to enter casinos, bingo parlors and pools, among other activities. according to officials. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)