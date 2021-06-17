17 of 17

Copies of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition are seen with its front page title of "Draconian law is effective, one country two system is dead" at the newspaper's printing house in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020. A year ago, the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper published a front-page headline saying Hong Kong's governing principle of “one country, two systems is dead." On Thursday, June 17, 2021, the newspaper was facing its greatest peril. Three top editors and two senior executives were arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)