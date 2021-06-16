SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah state attorney angry about being awakened from a nap has apologized for sending an expletive-laden email to an LGBT politician campaigning to be the first Asian American person elected to the Salt Lake City council.

Assistant Utah Attorney General Steven Wuthrich told Darin Mano he hated him and his family, then threatened to “do everything in my power to see you will never get elected to any office higher than (a) dog catcher."

He sent the email after Mano knocked on his door Saturday looking for someone else living there who is a registered voter, either Wuthrich’s wife or roommate, Mano told the Salt Lake Tribune.

Mano was appointed to the City Council and is now campaigning to be the first Asian American officially elected. Mano is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a father of four. He told Fox13-KSTU he was shocked and disturbed by Wuthrich's message.

“It was hard not to wonder why that email was so particularly aggressive,” said Mano.

Wuthrich apologized in a statement Tuesday, saying he regrets the “ferocity and language” of the email and does not wish any harm to Mano or his family.

“I am taking steps to examine my reaction and find ways to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.

The Utah attorney general’s office has said officials take the situation seriously and are determining next steps.

