A Red Cross health worker attends a man on hunger strike as he occupies with others the Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels, Monday, June 7, 2021. Dozens of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying the church since last February, with permission of the priest, has began a hunger strike since 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)