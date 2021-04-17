10 of 12

A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The protester was arrested on suspicion of throwing a gasoline bomb, authorities said. Clashes between small groups of demonstrators and police broke out in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki at the end of a march to protest a new law allowing the policing of university campuses. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras)