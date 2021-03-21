5 of 18

Children look through the window of a cafe at teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears father', in Paris, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Philippe Labourel, a bookshop owner, situated in the Gobelins district of Paris, has been lending out oversized plush creatures since October 2018, Since the pandemic cut short public life in the French capital last year, the bookseller's bears have been spotted sitting at a bus stop and in shops to remind customers of social distancing rules. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)