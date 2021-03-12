2 of 18

An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)